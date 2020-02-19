Indonesian parliament approves government levy on wide range of plastic products

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament approved on Wednesday a government plan to impose a levy on plastic products but held off on plans to impose taxes on sweet drinks and polluting vehicles, asking for more details on the proposals.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati earlier in the day had brought up a proposal to impose a levy of 200 rupiah ($0.0146) per plastic bag, a move aimed at cutting plastic waste, but lawmakers decided to approve taxing a wider range of plastic products.

Indrawati told reporters after the approval that she would redesign the policy to include other plastic products, but the policy would also bear in mind the impact on economic growth.