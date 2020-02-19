Scientists have uncovered hidden populations of pPampas deer (Ozotoceros bezoarticus), the most endangered neotropical species in the deer family, on the southern border of Brazilian Amazonia. Although local farmers and park staff had previously spotted the species, this is the first time scientists have confirmed their presence in these savannah enclaves on the southern edge of the Brazilian Amazon, hundreds of miles— 350 kilometers from any historically known population of the species. The discovery is detailed in a paper published recently in the journal Oryx and comes as good news for a species fast losing its habitat to farmland and cattle ranches. But it’s tempered by the fact that the largest of the newfound populations may already be in trouble due to fires in Brazil’s Arc of Deforestation, an area of rapid agricultural expansion. “The fact that we didn’t know until recently about the occurrence of the pampas deer, a large mammal, in some of these savannah enclaves suggests that we may not know what we’re losing,” said study co-author Rahel Sollmann, an Aassistant Pprofessor inat the Department of Wildlife, Fish and Conservation Biology at the University of California, Davis, co-author of the paper published in Oryx. Locals on the southern border of the Amazon told the researchers that the Pampas deer population had declined in recent years following an influx of migrants into the region during the 1970s. That put extensive pressure on the species from habitat loss and fragmentation, hunting, and emerging diseases. Farmers have already transformed large…This article was originally published on Mongabay

