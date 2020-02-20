Brazilian meat giant JBS expands its reach in China

JBS SA, a Brazilian meatpacking company dogged by its links to deforestation, recently signed a deal that would put its products in more than 60,000 shops and markets around China. On Jan. 27, JBS agreed to supply WH Group, a Hong Kong-based meat processor with access to those retail outlets, with beef, pork and poultry products worth around 3 billion reais ($687 million) a year beginning in 2020. The move follows a deal in November between JBS and China-based Alibaba worth $1.5 billion, Euromeat News reported. Demand for meat in China has risen, tracking the country’s growing incomes. “We have seen changes in the Chinese consumer profile regarding protein consumption and a growing concern for food quality, product traceability and enhanced food safety,” said Renato Costa, president of Friboi, JBS’s beef division, according to the news site just-food. Cattle in the Brazilian Amazon. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. A 2019 epidemic of African swine fever killed or forced the culling of tens of millions of pigs in China, severely impacting domestic supply in the world’s biggest pork market. JBS is the world’s largest meatpacker, and Brazil exports more beef than any other country. But environmental and watchdog NGOs say those superlatives have come at the cost of the country’s forests. Clearance for cattle pasture in the Amazon causes most of the deforestation there, and soy plantations to supply pig and chicken feed now blanket ever-growing expanses of the Cerrado’s wooded savannas. In mid-2019, researchers from the Monitoring of the Andean…This article was originally published on Mongabay

