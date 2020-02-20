For Indonesia’s Javan deer, non-protected areas play key conservation role

JAKARTA — A significant portion of the total population of Indonesia’s Javan deer occurs outside protected areas, highlighting the role of such zones as wildlife refuges, according to new research. The study, published Jan. 25 in the Journal for Nature Conservation, reported records of the Javan deer (Rusa timorensis) in its native range on the islands of Java and Bali, as well as further east from West Nusa Tenggara to Papua. The study said more than half of the native (77%) and introduced (59%) populations occurred inside protected areas such as national parks, reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries. The rest were found in production forests, pulpwood plantations, oil palm concessions, and logging areas. A researcher observing a Javan deer. Image by Dede Aulia Rahman/Bogor Institute of Agriculture. The researchers reviewed all Javan deer records in Indonesia between 1894 and June 2019; evaluated the effects of habitat loss due to current land use, ecosystem availability; and accounted for the importance of protected areas in their models. “This study confirmed the resilience of Javan deer outside primary forests with nearly half of the introduced Javan deer locations were reported outside both protected areas and unmanaged forests,” writes lead author Dede Aulia Rahman, a conservation scientist at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB). Those non-protected areas, which include land earmarked for plantations, need to be considered in conservation policymaking for the Javan deer, the researchers write. “Our study provides reliable information on places where conservation efforts must be prioritized, both inside and outside the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay