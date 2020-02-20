Investors drop demands after Tyson Foods commits to no deforestation

Green Century Capital Management, the impact investment group that was pushing for Tyson Foods Inc. to rid its supply chain of unsustainable practices, has withdrawn its request after Tyson, the world’s second-biggest meat processor, committed to a no-deforestation policy. Tyson announced last October that it would partner with Proforest, a nonprofit consultancy, to conduct a deforestation risk assessment that will examine its supply chain for palm oil, soybeans, beef, and timber and paper products — key commodities that are major drivers of deforestation worldwide. The results of this evaluation will form the basis of the firm’s commitment to “No Deforestation, No Peatland, No Exploitation,” or NDPE. Deforestation for soy production in the Bolivian Amazon and Chaco. Photo by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. In recent years, Arkansas-based Tyson has expanded its international presence from two countries to nine, acquiring meatpacker Keystone Foods from Brazil-based Marfrig (the world’s No. 2 food processor), as well as poultry businesses in Thailand and Europe. “Given the company’s expanded footprint, the supply chain is being reassessed to identify and classify potential risks.” Tyson’s communications manager, Caroline Ahn, told Mongabay. Tyson’s operations today span China, Southeast Asia and Brazil — all regions with greater supply chain risks for deforestation and exploitation than in the U.S. In Brazil, for instance, cattle ranching is a major driver of deforestation, while soy production, a primary source of poultry and livestock feed, has been linked to both deforestation and issues of inequality. When asked if Tyson sources any soy from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay