Let’s take the fight to social media giants and protect endangered monkeys and apes (commentary)

Every year, thousands of apes and monkeys are cruelly bought and sold as part of the illegal wildlife trade. The recent outbreak of the coronavirus, believed to have originated in a wildlife market in China, shines a tragic spotlight on the issue and has raised a cry from conservationists, health organizations, and concerned humanitarians around the world. The illegal sale of wild animals must end. Reliable statistics on the scope of the problem are difficult to come by, but a recent paper written by myself and colleagues, published in the American Journal of Primatology, showed that hundreds of thousands of apes and monkeys are captured from the wild and sold every year. In 2015, the value of the primate trade was estimated at $138M, up from $98M just three years before. These animals are sold as pets, sold to zoos, or slaughtered and sold in markets as bushmeat. This at a time when African primate populations are shockingly decimated, putting entire species at risk of extinction. It’s difficult to track illegal activity and bring perpetrators to justice because these dealers exploit the anonymity of social media platforms to conduct their business. It works like this: • A trader posts a “fun” picture of someone interacting with a monkey or ape on Instagram, YouTube, or another channel. • When a potential buyer signals interest — and they do, just take a look at the comments — the conversation quickly moves to a private, encrypted platform like WhatsApp or a private Facebook…This article was originally published on Mongabay

