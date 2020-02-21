Iran upholds heavy sentences for conservationists convicted of spying

This week Iran’s judiciary upheld sentences for eight conservationists from the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation (PWHF) who were convicted of collaborating with enemy states. The sentences, handed down in November 2019 along with guilty verdicts, ranged from four to 10 years. At issue appeared to be allegations that the conservationists used wildlife camera traps to spy on behalf of the U.S. and Israel. As Mongabay reported at the time, PWHF founder Morad Tahbaz and program manager Niloufar Bayani (formerly a consultant with the U.N. Environment Programme, UNEP) received 10-year jail terms. Cheetah researcher Houman Jowkar and biologist Taher Ghadirian were sentenced to eight years apiece. Coordinator Sepideh Kashani, big cat conservationist Amirhossein Khaleghi Hamidi and former PWHF staffer Sam Radjabi received six years, while conservationist and wildlife photographer Abdolreza Kouhpayeh was handed four years’ jail time on the lesser charge of collusion. Eight conservationists affiliated with the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation were recently convicted of spying in Iran. Top row, from left: Niloufar Bayani, Taher Ghadirian, Houman Jowkar and Sepideh Kashani. Bottom row, from left: Amirhossein Khaleghi Hamidi, Abdolreza Kouhpayeh, Sam Radjabi and Morad Tahbaz. Images courtesy of AnyHopeForNature. Following the November guilty verdicts, the group launched an appeal bid within the two-week window stipulated under Iranian law and had been awaiting its outcome ever since. On Feb. 18, the court announced its decision to uphold the sentences without the presence of family members or legal representatives, a spokesperson for the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

