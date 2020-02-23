G20 agrees final communique with reference to climate change

FILE PHOTO: Journalists sit in the media center during the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH (Reuters) – Finance officials from the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) meeting in Riyadh on Sunday reached agreement on the wording of a final communique that includes a reference to climate change, a G20 diplomatic source said.

The agreement came after compromise language was found to overcome U.S. objections to an earlier draft that had referred to “macroeconomic risk related to environmental sustainability” and listed work by the Financial Stability Board to examine the financial stability implications of climate change.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers are meeting in the Saudi capital to discuss top global economic challenges, focusing on the growth outlook and new rules to tax global digital companies.