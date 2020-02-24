Australia fires were far worse than any prediction

From BBC

The Australian bushfires were more catastrophic than any simulation of our changing climate predicted.

That is the conclusion of researchers who described the devastation as a “fiery wake-up call for climate science”.

Bushfires in south-east Australia have left 33 people dead and burned an area of land the size of South Korea.

“This [was] worse than anything our models simulated,” climate scientist Dr Benjamin Sanderson told BBC News.

Dr Sanderson, who is part of the French government’s ‘Make our planet great again’ program, said climate science needed to “do a better job” to avoid being caught out in future by wildfires, or by other catastrophes fuelled by climate change.

From his office at the European centre for research and training in high performance computing (CERFACS) in Toulouse, he explained: “The faster [the planet] warms, the more likely we are to be taken by surprise.”

How climate scientists ‘predict the future’

Climate models – simulations that use all available information about what drives our planet’s climate – are the primary method we have to understand what will happen as Earth warms.

While they are extremely good at modelling certain aspects of the climate, including global temperature increase sea level rise, fire is much more complicated. It is affected by many factors, including rainfall, wind, land cover and population density – everything that increases the risk of fire, fuels and spreads it.

“But even if you look at the few models that have fire in them,” Dr Sanderson told BBC News, “none of them simulate anything close to the scale of what happened in Australia”.

Dr John Marsham, a climate scientist from the University of Leeds, who was not involved in the study, said wildfire risk should be included in more of the climate models we rely on.

But, he added, “we