Coronavirus outbreak hits Vietnam’s timber sector

HO CHI MINH CITY — As an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has raged in its northern neighbor China over the past several weeks, Vietnam has been impacted in some perhaps unexpected ways. While the country's human toll has been small — just 16 confirmed infected individuals, 15 of whom have since recovered, out of a population of 96 million people — the economic effects have been wide-ranging, and are still developing. Public schools nationwide have been closed since mid-January, first for the Lunar New Year holiday, and then out of an abundance of caution regarding the outbreak. They will remain closed for the remainder of this month. The tourism industry may lose more than $7 billion, Reuters reported, as China is Vietnam's largest international tourist market, and arrivals have dropped by up to 100% amid a suspension of all flights between the two countries. Other visitors are avoiding the country, given its proximity to China. Huge logs of imported African timber sit on the side of a road in Van Diem, Vietnam in this file photo. Photo by Michael Tatarski/Mongabay Vietnam's timber sector, though not as visible as tourism, is also suffering. According to Phuc Xuan To, program analyst at Forest Trends, in 2019 Vietnam exported $972.2 million worth of timber products to China. Meanwhile, it imported $395.5 million worth of timber products from China. These figures were compiled from Vietnam Customs data that isn't publicly available. Cross-border trade of all products has been severely hampered by…

