Deregulation in Indonesia: Economy first, environment later. Maybe

JAKARTA — A sweeping package of deregulation aimed at boosting Indonesia’s economy will be far more harmful than initially feared as it threatens to revive the centralized power structure of the country’s authoritarian era, environmental experts say. The administration of President Joko Widodo has prepared two bills containing more than 1,000 proposed amendments to at least 79 existing laws, which it says it expects parliament to pass within the next few months. The so-called omnibus bills have been in the works since last year, and though not officially published, details have emerged that prompted warnings from experts and activists about the potential for ushering in greater environmental damage and conflicts over land and resources. On Feb. 12, the government submitted one of the two omnibus bills, focused on job creation, to parliament, officially kicking off the deliberation process; on Feb. 15, it published an official draft for the first time. The draft, running more than 1,000 pages, has caught observers by surprise, as it contains numerous provisions that have far more dire environmental implications than previously feared. Chief among these is a concentration of power with the central government to issue the permits required for exploitation of natural resources. Under the bill, regional administrations would have their power to manage forests and the environment revoked, making the central government the only authority on spatial planning and land and forest management. This would effectively reverse the decentralization wave that started in 1999 to devolve power to local authorities from the pre-1998…This article was originally published on Mongabay

