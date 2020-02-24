Europe's Rosalind Franklin Mars rover to make 'pit stop' for repair

From BBC

Europe’s Mars rover is to be sent from France to Italy for a minor repair.

The vehicle, which is currently undergoing final preparations in Cannes prior to a summer launch, has developed a small problem with its solar panels.

The thin array of photo cells that will supply the “Rosalind Franklin” robot with power during its mission has come unstuck in some areas.

It’s not considered a serious problem and can be fixed easily. But it means the rover must be shipped to Turin.

Ordinarily, just the solar panels themselves might be transferred for the repair but because the rover has to be kept super-clean if it’s to search for life on Mars – the whole vehicle structure must be moved intact.

Pulling the complex machine apart at this stage risks introducing contamination that could, at a later date, interfere with its science investigations.

It’s not clear at the time of writing precisely when the move will take place.

Rosalind Franklin, also known by its codename ExoMars, is a joint venture of the European and Russian space agencies (Esa and Roscosmos).

Various companies and institutions have been contracted to contribute pieces of hardware under the leadership of the Franco-Italian aerospace outfit Thales Alenia Space.

It is TAS that will be moving the rover from its Cannes factory to one in Turin where the repair will be carried out.

The delamination of the cells from the underlying carbon-fibre board has occurred close to the hinges that will be used to fold the arrays during the journey to Mars.

The defect was noticed in both the rover test model and the “flight model” (the version of the robot that actually goes to Mars) after they emerged from thermal-vacuum testing.

This is the process in which hardware is put in a chamber and confronted with the kinds