Extinction: Meet the new poster animals of conservation

From BBC

Ever heard of the gnu goat, the red-eared guenon or the Gila monster?

They could be the future icons of conservation, according to a study. Scientists say these little-known animals are key to raising money for protecting vulnerable ecosystems.

The likes of tigers and elephants, which appeal to the masses, are often selected for fundraising campaigns.

But this approach has been criticised for neglecting many other species that need our help.

“It’s time for us to put some science behind the species we use to market and fundraise for conservation – rather than framing our approach around what’s popular or seen as ‘cute’ by the public,” said Dr Hugh Possingham, chief scientist at conservation NGO, The Nature Conservancy.

To test whether a more scientific approach could have wider benefits for vulnerable ecosystems, the researchers compiled data on protected areas, human impacts, and the ranges of thousands of animals.

They identified priority places for conservation in the world and suitable “flagship species” to fundraise for them.

“We can’t afford to waste a single conservation dollar,” said Dr Jennifer McGowan of Australia’s Macquarie University.

“Given the state of the biodiversity crisis we need to be strategic, effective and efficient with the conservation work that we do.”

Flagship species are a good way “to appeal to hearts and minds”, she said, citing images from the recent wildfires in Australia showing injured koalas. “Millions of dollars were raised – because no-one can look at those pictures and not have their hearts break.”

The study, published in Nature Communications, compiled a list of hundreds of mammals, birds and reptiles that could act as new flagship species. They are charismatic in their own right, but often overlooked in favour of more iconic alternatives.

Animals highlighted include:

The Andean bear from the Andean mountain forests The fossa, a cat-like predator