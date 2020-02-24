Listening to marine mammals is helping scientists understand Arctic impacts of climate change

A 4-year bioacoustic study of marine mammals in the northern Bering Sea will help scientists track the impacts of global climate change on Arctic ecosystems. Researchers with WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society), Columbia University, Southall Environmental Associates, and the University of Washington wanted to understand how seasonal variation in sea surface temperatures and sea ice affect populations of five species of endemic Arctic marine mammals: bearded seals (Erignathus barbatus), beluga whales (Delphinapterus leucas), bowhead whales (Balaena mysticetus), ribbon seals (Histriophoca fasciata), and walrus (Odobenus rosmarus). They detailed their findings in a paper published in the journal Marine Mammal Science. A bearded seal, one of the most vocal of pinnepeds; the male animals emit a distinctive descending “trill” call. Photo Credit: NOAA Fisheries. “The data gathered during the study will serve as an important baseline for future monitoring of the effects of climate change, subsequent sea ice changes, and expected increases in shipping on the distribution of the region’s marine mammals,” Emily Chou, a WCS scientist and lead author of the study, said in a statement. Chou and colleagues say theirs is the first study to conduct year-round acoustic monitoring of marine mammals off St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea. The research team was supported by local indigenous hunters and fishermen in deploying three acoustic recording devices. Study co-author Martin Robards, also a WCS scientist, said that working with local communities to deploy and retrieve the recording equipment was “an important part of our effort to keep the work as locally-based…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay