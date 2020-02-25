Camera traps confirm presence of lowland gorillas in central mainland Equatorial Guinea for first time in over a decade

Images of wild western lowland gorillas have been captured by camera traps deep in the jungles of central mainland Equatorial Guinea, marking the first time that the region’s gorillas have been caught on film in more than a decade. Camera traps deployed by conservationists with the Bristol Zoological Society (BZS) and the University of West of England (UWE) took the photos in Monte Alén National Park, which is located in central Rio Muni, the mainland region of Equatorial Guinea. (The Central African country also includes the Bioko Islands in the Gulf of Guinea and the island of Annobón south of the equator.) Local communities had reported gorilla sightings in the region, but conservationists hadn’t seen the animals for themselves until now. Dr. Gráinne McCabe, who heads up the Conservation and Field Science program at BZS, said that the rarity of gorilla sightings by conservationists working in the park might suggest that their numbers there are low. It has been more than 10 years since researchers last worked in the area, McCabe added. The images of gorillas in Monte Alén National Park were captured as part of a partnership between BZS, UWE, and conservation NGO The Biodiversity Initiative that seeks to create an inventory of Equatorial Guinea’s wildlife. “We were so excited when we saw the images. One of our assistants let out a shout when he opened the first photo of the gorilla,” McCabe said in a statement. “To see these animals in real life would be magical, but this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay