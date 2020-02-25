Coronavirus, trawls take a toll on shrimp fishery in Indonesia’s Jambi

JAMBI, Indonesia — Agus, a shrimp fisherman, sits pensively outside his home in Jambi, a province in Indonesia’s Sumatra Island. He’s among thousands of fishermen who, for several weeks now, have had to stop working as an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) grips China, the largest market for Indonesian shrimp exports. “We’re struggling here because of corona,” Agus told Mongabay in an interview earlier this month. “We’re just sitting around waiting now. What can we do if we can’t sell mantis shrimp?” The outbreak started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, and as of Feb. 24 has resulted in more than 79,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with nearly 2,600 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Nearly all of those are in China. Agus says he depends on shrimp fishing to provide for his family in Jambi. Image by Elviza Diana/Mongabay Indonesia. In the wake of the outbreak, governments around the world have restricted their trade with China, in an effort to contain the spread of the disease. The Indonesian government is among them, but its decision has been a blow for many businesses and individuals reliant on trade with China. Among these are the estimated 1,300 shrimp fishermen of Jambi, whose exports have plunged in value from 23 billion rupiah ($1.6 million) in December 2019, to just 1 billion rupiah ($72,000) so far in February 2020, according to provincial government data. The fallout is also being felt by others employed in the shrimping industry. Indra…This article was originally published on Mongabay

