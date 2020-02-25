Environment Agency chief: Avoid building new homes on flood plains

From BBC

The head of the Environment Agency is to warn against building new homes on flood plains, amid flooding in parts of the UK following heavy rain.

In a speech later, Sir James Bevan will say new housing should only be allowed if they are resilient to flooding.

It comes as Storms Ciara and Dennis caused widespread flooding.

River levels are set to reach their highest-ever level in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, where a severe flood warning – meaning a danger to life – is in place.

For years the Environment Agency – which covers England – has raised concerns about building homes on flood plains, and Sir James is set to reinforce that message in his speech on Tuesday.

He is expected to acknowledge that it is not realistic to ban all development in these areas – because they cover so much of the country.

But he says homes should only be built there if “there is no real alternative” – and only if they are designed to be more resilient to flooding.

Examples of some techniques which could “flood-proof” homes include using the ground floor just for garages, so people can stay safe upstairs.

Other natural methods could include planting trees, creating wetland habitats or restoring rivers that have been artificially straightened to their “natural curves”.

Sir James will also question whether it may be better for communities to move out of harm’s way when the risks of flooding – either from rivers or the sea – become too great.

It’s nothing new for the Environment Agency to warn about home building on flood plains – we’ve heard that for years.

But by repeating the message now, in the midst of the continuing devastation following Storm Dennis, Sir James Bevan hopes to attract more attention.