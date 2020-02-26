Bolivia and Paraguay unite to protect critically endangered guanacos

The guanaco (Lama guanicoe), the spindly, wild forebear of the llama, ranges across a broad reach of western and southern South America. While the species as a whole is not considered threatened with extinction, low numbers in Bolivia and Paraguay and continued declines there as its habitat is razed for agriculture cloud its future in both countries. But a proposed protected habitat corridor in Bolivia is giving conservationists hope that guanacos may make it there after all. While once ranging across a large portion of Bolivia, fewer than 200 guanacos live in Bolivia today, according to the most recent estimates. “In Bolivia, the guanaco is categorized as being critically endangered, that is, a step from extinction,” said biologist Catalina Rivadeneira, coordinator of the innovation laboratory at Natura Foundation Bolivia. “This is due to the small number of individuals. Researchers performed calculations between 2008 and 2011 and estimated that the guanaco population was below 200 individuals in the entire Bolivian Chaco.” Researchers estimate fewer than 200 guanacos live in the Bolivian Chaco. Image courtesy of Natura Foundation Bolivia. The Chaco is an ecoregion of primarily dry forests and savannas shared between Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil. Rivadeneira said the guanaco was considered extinct in Bolivia’s portion of the Andean plateau, which lies to the west of the country’s Chaco region; however, biologist Ángela Nuñez recorded a few individuals there in 2006. Still, the bulk of Bolivia’s scant guanaco population is found in its Chaco region. But guanacos may not be found…This article was originally published on Mongabay

