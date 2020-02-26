Call for prosecution of Indonesian politician who kept baby orangutan as pet

MEDAN, Indonesia — Conservation and wildlife activists have called on Indonesian authorities to press criminal charges against a local politician found to have kept a threatened baby orangutan as a pet. Local media first began reporting about the caged ape at the taxpayer-funded residence of Nikson Nababan on Jan. 26. Nikson is the head of North Tapanuli district in Sumatra province. He said he got the baby orangutan from someone living about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Batang Toru forest, the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis). He kept the animal in a metal cage at his home for about four months, until reporters began asking about it. By the time the provincial conservation enforcement agency, known as the BKSDA, heard about it and went to Nikson’s house to check, the district chief had secretly released the baby orangutan into the wild. Both the captivity and the unregulated release of the animal are illegal and flout basic conservation principles. Orangutans are protected species under Indonesian law, and as such the authorities should charge Nikson with illegally possessing protected wildlife, said Kalash Niko, a conservationist with local NGO Garda Animalia. He noted that this is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and 100 million rupiah ($7,200) in fines. But he also acknowledged that there have never been any prosecutions of people found to be keeping orangutans as pets. Adult and juvenile Tapanuli orangutans, photographed in the Batang Toru ecosystem. Image by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

