Red pandas are two species, not one

The red panda is not one species but two, according to DNA evidence.

Already endangered due to hunting and habitat loss, conservation efforts are now even more critical, say scientists.

The red panda lives in the mountainous forests of China, India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, where numbers are down to a few thousand individuals and decreasing every day.

Two varieties have long been suspected, based on physical features, but genetic evidence has been lacking.

Chinese red pandas have redder fur and striped tail rings, while Himalayan pandas have whiter faces.

Lead researcher Yibo Hu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, said the Himalayan red panda needs more urgent protection, because of its lower genetic diversity, and small population size.

“To conserve the genetic uniqueness of the two species, we should avoid their interbreeding in captivity and construct clear captive pedigrees,” he said.

Conservation imperative

Researchers in China analysed the DNA of 65 wild red pandas. This revealed two separate species which went their own separate ways after populations were divided by a river about 250 thousand years ago.

Mike Jordan, director of plants and animals at Chester Zoo, which has a pair of red pandas, says the genetic evidence allows us to say they’re considered to be completely different species, rather than variations of one species.

“The population is down to what may only be a few thousand,” he said. “Now that we need to divide that few thousand between two different species it may increase the conservation imperative and I suspect one or more of the species we will discover is even more threatened than we thought previously.”

