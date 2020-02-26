Western monarch butterfly numbers critically low for second straight year

Monarch butterfly populations are at a critical low, according to the annual Western Monarch Count in California. In the fall and winter, western monarchs (Danaus plexippus plexippus) stop to roost along the Pacific coast in California. Here, under the direction of the Xerces Society, nearly 200 trained volunteers find and count monarchs for the annual Western Thanksgiving and New Year’s counts, now in its 23rd year. And for the second year in a row, the counts have generated troubling numbers. Fewer than 30,000 individuals were found — the number, researchers say, may be the tipping point for the population. Western monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus plexippus) stop to overwinter along the Pacific coast in California. Photo courtesy of Carly Voight / Xerces Society. “For an animal that ranges across the entire West and has historically been in the millions, we just don’t know how low it can go,” Emma Pelton, the western monarch lead at the Xerces Society, told Mongabay. “So, 30,000 is a best guess. The past two years have been really testing that guess. If they do collapse it would look like a downward spiral of the population … it would never really recover.” This year, volunteers counted 29,418 monarchs. And although this is 2,200 more individuals than last year, the increase, according to the Xerces Society, represents no meaningful difference in the population. Instead, it attributes the number to greater surveying effort by more volunteers. “We had really hoped last year was an all-time low and that we…This article was originally published on Mongabay

