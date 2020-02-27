Climate change: Pressure on big investors to act on environment

From BBC

Ever wondered if your bank or insurance company is funding the coal industry? Or whether your pension fund is backing oil companies drilling new wells in the Arctic?

Investors are facing scrutiny like never before about what they’re doing to tackle climate change. And the Bank of England has now launched a push to engage the entire business world.

The aim is to get every company, large or small, to think about global warming as a normal part of their decision-making. And the hope is this will encourage them to come up with plans to become carbon neutral or “net zero”.

This comes amid a flurry of climate announcements from some very big corporate names.

The oil giant BP has pledged to be net zero by 2050 and the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock, has warned companies that it won’t invest in them unless they try to decarbonise.

There’s a series of moves to involve private finance in the run-up to the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

Public exposure

The diplomatic focus at that event will be on whether the world’s governments commit to deeper cuts in the gases that are heating the planet.

But it’s also seen as vital to persuade business to take action in ways that avoid the most dangerous effects of rising temperatures.

One plan is to boost the number of banks, insurers and pension funds signed up to be more open about their carbon footprints and plans to improve them.

Known as the TCFD – or Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures – the project already has the backing of companies with balance sheets worth a total of $135tn.

Under this system, there are no obligations on business leaders to come up with plans to go net zero, but if a company is not taking much action, that