Greta Thunberg: Who is the teenage climate change activist?

From BBC

Greta Thunberg is the Swedish teenager who skipped school and inspired an international movement to fight climate change.

She has become a leading voice, inspiring millions of students to join protests around the world and will join a student march in Bristol on Friday. But who is she and what does she want?

Who is Greta Thunberg?

She is a 17-year-old who grew up in Stockholm, in Sweden. Greta’s mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer and former Eurovision Song Contest participant.

Her father Svante Thunberg, is an actor, and is a descendant of Svante Arrhenius, a scientist who came up with a model of the greenhouse effect. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1903.

The eldest of two girls, she says she learned about climate change when she was eight, but that her parents were not climate activists.

Greta has Asperger’s syndrome, a developmental disorder, and has described it as a gift and said being different is a “superpower”.

When did she start campaigning?

In May 2018, aged 15, Greta won a climate change essay competition in a local newspaper.

Three months later, in August, she started protesting in front of the Swedish parliament building, vowing to continue until the Swedish government met the carbon emissions target agreed by world leaders in Paris, in 2015.

She held a sign that read “School Strike for Climate” and began regularly missing lessons to go on strike on Fridays, urging students around the world to join her.

Her protests went viral on social media and as support for her cause grew, other strikes started around the world, spreading with the hashtag #FridaysForFuture.

By December 2018, more than 20,000 students around the world had joined her in countries including Australia, the UK, Belgium, the US