‘Intense’ human pressure is widespread among terrestrial vertebrates, study finds

A new study assessing the cumulative impacts of human activities on wildlife found that the vast majority of terrestrial species are facing “intense” pressure due to humanity’s footprint across the globe. A research team led by Christropher O’Bryan of Australia’s University of Queensland looked at human pressures across the ranges of 20,529 terrestrial vertebrates and published their results in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation. The researchers found that 85 percent of the animals included in the study, or some 17,517 species, are exposed to “intense human pressures” in at least half of their range. About 16 percent, or 3,328 species, are exposed to these pressures throughout their entire range. “Threatened terrestrial vertebrates and species with small ranges are disproportionately exposed to intense human pressure,” O’Bryan and team write in the study. They add that even many species assessed by the IUCN Red List to be of “least concern” in regards to extinction risks are facing severe pressures from human activities: “Our analysis also suggests that there are at least 2478 species considered ‘least concern’ that have considerable portions of their range overlapping with these pressures, which may indicate their risk of decline.” A growing body of evidence has documented how land-use changes, such as urbanization and conversion to pastureland or agricultural land, and other human activities, like infrastructure development, poaching, and over-hunting, are driving wildlife population numbers down. According to the authors of the study, however, previous research into habitat availability has typically focused on vegetation intactness, which does…This article was originally published on Mongabay

