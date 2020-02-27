‘Out of control’: Unprecedented fires ravage Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands

PORTO JOFRE, Brazil – Only fragile wisps of freshly-sprouted grass dotted the charred plot of farmland in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands. Standing amid the ash and burnt vegetation, Eledilson Nunes de Souza lifted his hand, marking a line halfway up his chest. “Usually, at this time of year, it’s all flooded here – the water is up to here,” the towering 43-year-old said. “But this year, the rains didn’t come.” Just a few weeks earlier, Nunes de Souza was standing in that same field, helping a brigade of firefighters combat the wild flames that were fast approaching the Panthera Brasil conservation farm, where he has worked for the last 11 years. “It was fire that was out of control,” he said, squinting against the baking late afternoon sun. “We did everything possible to fight it, but it still advanced.” Eledilson Nunes de Souza inspects a burned area in the Pantanal. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. The farm – a nonprofit that runs jaguar conservation projects – is nestled in the remote outpost of Porto Jofre, in the Poconé municipality of Brazil’s western Mato Grosso state. Here, the Transpantaneira Highway comes to a sudden halt, interrupted by a river. Beyond, there are no major roads and the only way to explore deeper into the region is by boat. This area, some 250 km south of the state capital of Cuiaba, is part of the world’s largest tropical wetlands, or the Pantanal. Each year, between December and March, heavy rains drench this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

