Road schemes may face Heathrow-style court action

From BBC

Plans for a £28.8bn roads programme could be challenged in the courts for breaching the UK’s laws on climate change.

The plans, due to be published next month, don’t take into account commitments on reducing emissions, the BBC has learned.

They are likely to face legal challenges from environmentalists.

On Thursday a court ruled that plans to expand Heathrow had failed to take climate policies into account.

What are the plans?

The prime minister has promised many new roads, with infrastructure spending focused on northern England.

But it is officials who make decisions over which roads are value for money and should go-ahead.

They are supposed to weigh the benefits of a proposed road – for example how much time drivers will save if it is built – against the drawbacks, including the potential for increased carbon emissions.

What is the problem?

The current value-for-money assessment was done under guidelines last updated in April 2019, when the UK was planning to cut emissions by 80% by 2050.

But two months later the target was raised, committing the UK to cutting almost 100% of emissions by the same date.

BBC News has learned that the guidelines haven’t yet been updated to take the tougher targets into account.

The absence of up-to-date guidelines means some climate-damaging road schemes may get approved, when under the new climate laws they should be rejected.

A pressure group, Transport Action Network, says its investigations suggest some road schemes are going ahead, even if they’re shown to increase emissions, whilst other schemes don’t include any data on potential carbon emissions.

“The whole system desperately needs reviewing. The assessments were done in a pre-climate crisis era. They don’t take into account the UK’s commitment to Net Zero emissions,” said spokeswoman, Becca Lush.

The group is now considering legal action against the government.

What does it have to do with