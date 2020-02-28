Activists skeptical of win as court orders Papua plantation maps published

JAKARTA — A court in Indonesia has ordered the government to publish detailed maps of oil palm plantations in the country’s easternmost Papua region, an area increasingly targeted by the plantation and logging companies that have depleted much of the tropical rainforests of Sumatra and Borneo. But indigenous and land rights activists say they’re skeptical about forcing greater transparency from the government, given its record of flouting similar court orders in the past. The latest ruling, handed down by a state administrative court, says that plantation maps and the identities of holders of plantation permits, known locally as HGU, are public information and therefore must be made accessible to the public. The Feb. 19 ruling caps a lawsuit filed by Greenpeace Indonesia to obtain the HGU data from the agrarian ministry for the provinces of West Papua and Papua, known collectively as the Papua region. The ruling applies only to plantation data for those two provinces. The agrarian ministry now has no excuse to deliver the data, said Greenpeace Indonesia forest campaigner Asep Komarudin. However, Indonesia’s Byzantine court bureaucracy requires that a physical copy of the verdict be received and acknowledged by all involved parties before a ruling can be acted on. In this case, the ministry told Mongabay that it hadn’t received the ruling yet from the court. Forest clearance for palm oil plantation on the banks of the Digul River in Papua. Image by Nanang Sujana for The Gecko Project and Mongabay. Urgent need for transparency Activists have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

