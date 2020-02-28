Anak Krakatau: Lightning frenzy points to scale of volcanic plume

From BBC

The 2018 eruption of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia was remarkable in many ways.

It will be remembered, obviously, for the sudden flank collapse that triggered the tsunami which killed over 400 people on the nearby coastlines of Sumatra and Java.

But the event also has been the source of many scientific insights that could inform future hazard assessments.

And a new possibility is the potential for the frequency of lightning seen at an eruption to give a simple guide to the height of a volcano’s towering plume.

It’s information that could be of interest to airlines trying to find safe routes for their planes.

Anak Krakatau had a huge eruption cloud that climbed 16-18km into the sky and which then levelled out into the classic anvil shape familiar from meteorological thunderstorms in the tropics.

Driving this tall convection column was the particular circumstances of the eruption.

When the wall of the volcano failed, it allowed seawater to come into direct contact with magma.

The result was a series of spectacular explosions that sent steam and ash rushing upwards.

Satellite observations indicate the “wet ash” fell back relatively quickly, but that much of the water vapour continued skyward, where it formed the anvil-topped plume that persisted for six days.

And, of course, as the water went higher and higher it eventually turned to ice in the sub-zero temperatures at altitude.

Dr Andrew Prata, from the Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Spain, and colleagues have calculated the mass of all this ice – and the numbers involved are really quite impressive.

On average, there was three million tonnes hanging above Anak Krakatau. Up to 10 millions tonnes at the peak of ice production.

What’s more, the movement through the plume of all this frozen material – some of it going