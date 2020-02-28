Bid to get ‘aquatic wild meat’ off the menu and under protection

Scientists and conservationists have long expressed concern about the consumption of bushmeat, mindful of its impact on wildlife and human health. Yet the marine equivalent has received relatively little attention, even as dwindling resources have led more small-scale fishers in places such as West Africa to target dolphins, sea turtles and other mammals, reptiles and birds considered “aquatic wild meat.” Delegates representing more than 80 countries took steps to address the issue at the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) conference in Gandhinagar, India, which concluded on Feb. 22. They agreed to develop an aquatic wild meat action plan for West Africa and to coordinate global protection efforts for species targeted as aquatic wild meat, including, for the first time, certain sharks and rays. “Aquatic wild meat is on the rise and CMS is acknowledging that it is a fast-emerging threat on a scale similar to that facing terrestrial animals,” Fabienne McLellan, who attended the conference as co-director of international relations at OceanCare, a marine conservation NGO based in Switzerland, told Mongabay in an email. “People’s reliance on aquatic wild meat is growing across tropical, temperate, sub-Arctic as well as Arctic regions. So whales, dolphins, manatees, turtles, crocodiles, and seabirds are increasingly being targeted as a direct consequence of declining fish stock.” Some NGO participants were not fully satisfied with the steps that CMS parties took, given the urgency to protect these species, many of which have long life spans and are slow to reproduce.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

