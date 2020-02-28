Fallout: Threatened species in Australia continue to struggle after fires

The landscape spanning the border region of the eastern Australian states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland is ecologically rich and diverse, and home to ancient rainforest. However, despite its fire-retardant nature, large swathes of this rainforest – which are bordered by drier forests dominated by eucalyptus – have been devastated by the region’s protracted, severe 2019/2020 fire season. Last week, the Australian government released an initial report detailing how threatened ecological communities have been affected by bushfires in southern and eastern Australia since the drought-fueled fire crisis broke out July 2019. Its conclusion: up to half of lowland subtropical rainforest in Queensland and NSW has been damaged. To many, this comes as no surprise. New South Wales suffered its worst fire season in recorded history over the 2019/2020 summer, with widespread devastation across the state, while southeast Queensland was hit by early season fires following years of prolonged drought. Queensland alone saw approximately 6.6 million hectares burned, according to the Queensland State Government’s Department of Environment and Science (DES). In a statement to Mongabay, a spokesperson from DES outlined that the scale and ferocity of the recent bushfires across the state was “unprecedented,” resulting in “significant impacts to local wildlife populations.” Early findings from DES suggest the habitat of some 648 threatened species in Queensland has been damaged to some extent by the fires. Meanwhile, the federal government reports that 327 threatened species have had more than 10 percent of their habitat affected. It has been difficult to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay