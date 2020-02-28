Fire in Australia is a symptom of a degraded ecosystem (commentary)

Fire is not natural to Australia, as incomprehensible as that may seem today. When humans first landed on the northern shores it was a very different continent. Most of Australia was a biodiverse rainforest inhabited by dozens, if not hundreds, of species of marsupial, reptilian, and avarian megafauna, such as the famous hippopotamus-sized Diprotodon. The enormous ‘biotic pump’ of the interior’s forests — a photosynthetically-driven transpirative engine — sucked moisture inland hundreds of kilometres from the Indian Ocean where masses of bacteria released by transpiring plants condensed that moist air into rain. These forests, which were ten times more ancient than the Amazon and survived climatic fluctuations over more than 100 million years, then suddenly disappeared. The megafauna, along with a plethora of plant and smaller animal species, were collateral damage to the human-induced ecosystem destruction and consequential continent-wide climate change, disappearing along with their former habitat and food sources. Only a few small remnants, often rejected as human food due to their too-high protein-to-fat ratio, such as the kangaroo and emu, managed to survive as the pyrophytic grasses, eucalypts, and acacias took over. The Amazon is, perhaps, an apt and timely comparison to draw with Australia. It is one of only three places on the planet, along with the Congolian rainforest and the Siberian taiga, where forests, not deserts or grasslands, exist more than a few hundred kilometres from an ocean. The Amazon creates its own rain via its transpiration-driven ‘flying river.’ It is a hotspot of biodiversity and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay