Greta Thunberg climate strike: 'The world is on fire'

Greta Thunberg has warned world leaders she will “not be silenced when the world is on fire”.

The teenager was welcomed by chants of “Greta, Greta” as she addressed some 20,000 people at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate (BY24C) event.

She accused politicians of ignoring the climate emergency and “sweeping their mess under the rug”.

“We are the change, and change is coming whether you like it or not,” the Swedish environmentalist said.

Greta was speaking at the climate strike event on College Green, before leading the march through the city.

“Activism works so I’m telling you to act,” she said. “We are being betrayed by those in power.”

Wet weather failed to deter thousands of people turning out for the 17-year-old, who appeared on stage at about 11:45 GMT.

“Our leaders behave like children so it falls to us to be the adults in the room. They are failing us but we will not back down,” Greta told the crowds.

“It should not be this way but we have to tell the uncomfortable truth. They sweep their mess under the rug and ask children to clean up for them,” she said before setting off on the march.

Police said 20,000 are in attendance, although organisers believe the figure is closer to 30,000.

Annie, a 21-year-old Bristol University student, was of the many people who turned out to hear the headline speaker and has taken a day off from her studies to participate.

“This is probably one of the most important things that we should be focussing on right now. Showing support and that you want change will make people higher up realise that as well.

