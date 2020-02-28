Plastic trash kills half a million hermit crabs on remote islands each year

Remote islands are often held up as vestiges of pristine wilderness. In stark contrast, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Henderson Island are drowning in piles of plastic. A recent study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials estimates that more than half a million hermit crabs perish in accumulated plastic debris on the beaches of these heavily polluted remote islands alone each year. The Cocos (Keeling) Islands, an Australian territory made up of 27 islands inhabited by about 600 people, sit 2,760 kilometers (1,715 miles) northwest of Perth in the Indian Ocean. A quarter-spin of the globe away, uninhabited Henderson Island, part of a British Overseas Territory, is located in the Pacific, halfway between New Zealand and Chile. The atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is positioned on the western perimeter of the South Pacific Gyre, a major source of the marine trash that coats its beaches. “The significant quantities of debris on the beaches, and throughout the coastal vegetation, create a significant barrier which strawberry hermit crabs (Coenobita perlatus) encounter during their daily activities,” the paper says. “This is important for countless other islands worldwide where crabs and debris overlap, as crabs play a crucial role in the maintenance of tropical ecosystems.” Plastic trash on a beach on one of the remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean. Image courtesy of Lavers et. al., 2019 (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0). The marine plastic problem Marine plastic pollution is a growing concern, with significant plastic accumulation on the high seas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

