Unsung Species: One of Earth’s rarest land mammals clings to a hopeful future (commentary)

Curiosity displayed in female huemul. Image by Joel Berger. A blue whale has a big heart the size of an adult wild yak. Everyone knows the plight of blue whales — as they likewise know about tigers, elephants and pandas. But few know wild yaks and their predicament. And even fewer know Patagonia’s huemul, or Pakistan’s national mammal, the markhor. These too have heart, yet like so many other species, they slip toward extinction in obscurity. This series, as told by scientist Joel Berger, profiles unsung large mammals, giving voice to their secrets and need. It’s often said, Variety is the spice of life — a phrase stemming from William Cowper’s 1785 poem, “The Task.” While interest in biological diversity escaped most of the world’s attention back then, biodiversity did fascinate the great German naturalist, Alexander von Humboldt, who — some 15 years after Cowper’s poem — explored South America’s tropical forests and heights. There, he drew notice to the interconnectedness of life zones, writing eloquently of his journey from the Ecuadorian lowlands to ice-enveloped Andes peaks, including Chimborazo at over 20,000 feet, which he tried to climb. Thirty more years would pass until Charles Darwin, in his epic voyage aboard the Beagle, reported on the wild geography at America del Sur’s wind and wave blasted tip. Today, Patagonia remains a mystic realm where land and sea collide, a maze of islands and deep fjords, a place of glacial retreat and Magellanic sub-polar forests. Water gushes from the sky here;…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay