Two thirds of UK homes 'fail on energy efficiency targets'

From BBC

Nearly two thirds of UK homes fail to meet long-term energy efficiency targets, according to data analysed by the BBC.

More than 12 million homes fall below the C grade on Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) graded from A-G.

It means householders spend more on energy bills and pump tonnes more CO2 into the atmosphere than necessary.

The government has said it needs to go “much further and faster” to improve the energy performance of homes.

Experts say retrofit measures are needed because so many homes were built before the year 1990.

Dr Tim Forman, a research academic at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Sustainable Development, said now only a national project of a scale not seen since World War Two, would be enough to help Great Britain meet its 2050 net zero carbon target, which was signed into law in June 2019.

EPCs measure the efficiency of a house by looking at how well a property is insulated, glazed, or uses alternative measures to reduce energy use.

Homes are given a grade between A and G. The closer to A, the more efficient the home, meaning it should have lower energy bills and a smaller carbon footprint. A grade G is at the other end of the scale. C is just above average.