Deregulation bill hurts Indonesia’s fishers, coastal communities, experts say

JAKARTA — Indonesian small-scale fishers and coastal communities may stand to lose from a sweeping package of deregulation proposed by the government to attract big investment, marine activists have warned. The administration of President Joko Widodo has submitted to parliament one of the two so-called omnibus bills containing more than 1,000 proposed amendments to at least 79 laws. The first official draft of the bill, submitted Feb. 12, caught environmentalists by surprise with its long list of provisions that have far more dire environmental implications than previously feared. Marine observers now say that the bill, if passed, would particularly hurt traditional fishers and coastal communities across the country, thanks to its focus on boosting economic growth by prioritizing foreign investments. The fisheries sector has long been important to the food security of the archipelagic nation, with most of Indonesia’s more than 260 million inhabitants living in coastal areas. The country straddles the Pacific and Indian oceans, and is home to large parts of the Coral Triangle, the region with the highest coral and reef fish diversity in the world. Yellowfin tuna for sale at a fish market in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. President Widodo’s ruling coalition controls three-quarters of seats in parliament, making it likely that any bill introduced by the government will pass relatively unchanged. The government says it expects the omnibus bills to pass within 100 days of submitting them. “I think deliberations on the omnibus bill…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay