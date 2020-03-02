In Chile, scientists seek the cause of blue whales’ mystery skin lesions

In 2007, Chilean researchers presented images of blue whales bearing striking skin lesions at a workshop in South Africa attended by experts in the species from around the world. The attendees were shocked; nothing like this had ever been seen before. The endangered whales had blisters on their backs, some of them “really very unpleasant,” according to Bárbara Galetti, president of Chile’s Cetacean Conservation Center (CCC) and part of the presenting team. “Some individuals had them all over their bodies, along with strange markings, which were probably the result of a virus,” she said. The endangered whales had blisters on their backs, some of them “really very unpleasant,” according to Bárbara Galetti, president of Chile’s Cetacean Conservation Center (CCC) and part of the presenting team. “Some individuals had them all over their bodies, along with strange markings, which were probably the result of a virus,” she said. What’s happening to the whales? Elsa Cabrera, the CCC’s executive director, is on the bow of a boat photographing whales to help identify them individually later. Behind her is Galetti, who notes down relevant data and records the boat’s route with GPS. Mariano Sironi, the ICB’s scientific director, uses a crossbow to fire a dart at a nearby whale, aiming to capture a 2-centimeter (0.8-inch) skin sample and a 4-cm fat sample. The prick isn’t much for a blue whale, the equivalent of a mosquito bite. The research team sent fat samples to laboratories to test for pollutants and sent skin samples for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay