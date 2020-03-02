Map reveals Canadian mining company’s environmental, social conflicts

Pan American Silver, one of the world’s largest mining companies, operates eight mines in Central and South America that are beset with allegations of environmental disruption and human rights violations, according to information released March 2 by the Environmental Justice Atlas. The map released by the platform, which tracks instances around the world where conflict and environmental issues intersect, suggests that Pan American Silver’s mines don’t have the consent of local communities and pollute local water supplies. The findings run counter to how the Vancouver-based company portrays itself. “The information provided by Environmental Justice Atlas regarding Pan American is not accurate,” Siren Fisekci, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications for Pan American Silver, said in an email to Mongabay. The Environmental Justices Atlas’s Yannick Deniau disagrees. “In contrast with Pan American Silver’s discourse as a responsible mining company, the map documents social and environmental conflicts over its mines from Mexico to Argentina, including lack of respect for the self-determination of communities opposed to its projects,” Deniau said in a statement. The atlas uses information gathered from local communities to both raise the profile of their struggle and to connect disparate environmental justice groups doing similar work. To date, the global map includes more than 600 mining conflicts around the world. The new additions include mines in Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru. Sombrerete Mountain in the Mexican state of Zacatecas, where Pan America Silver operates its La Colorado mining project. Image by Thelmadatter via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA…This article was originally published on Mongabay

