Predators disproportionately impacted by human land use changes, study finds

New research looking at whether particular types of wildlife are more affected than others by habitat loss determined that predators are the most impacted, as was expected — but the study results held some surprises nonetheless. The research team, led by Tim Newbold of University College London (UCL), set out to determine whether or not populations of carnivores and large-bodied animals suffered greater declines than other groups of animals when their habitats are lost due to human endeavors like urbanization or conversion of land to agriculture. Because the loss of plant resources makes it harder for large predators to find sufficient food when land use changes occur within their range, the researchers expected to find that these types of animals would be especially affected. To test their prediction, Newbold and team used a database containing over one million records of the abundance of more than 25,000 species in natural habitats, such as primary forest, and human-disturbed habitats, from intensely managed farmlands to cities, in 80 countries around the world. After sorting animals into groups based on their size, whether they are warm- or cold-blooded, and whether they are carnivores, herbivores, or omnivores, the researchers analyzed the data to determine if large carnivores generally do drop in number more precipitously than other animals when their habitats are degraded or destroyed. The analysis showed that predators are indeed more affected by habitat loss than other groups — but that larger carnivores are not threatened with the largest declines. It was small invertebrates…

