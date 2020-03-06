Leaders on the cutting edge of conservation recognized on International Women’s Day

A list of 16 leaders doing impactful global climate change work are being honored ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8. The list was published by the Global Landscape Forum as a way to recognize and celebrate conservation leaders who hail from a range of backgrounds – from finance and technology to public figures and industry founders and leaders. They are all working to protect and restore the planet. Many of the leaders recognized are trailblazers in their fields. “We’re going into a space that very few have been to before,” said independent evaluator Jyotsana Puri, one of those recognized on the list. “Climate change is a relatively young discipline, and we want to create a culture of trusted evidence.” Puri is the head of the Green Climate Fund’s (GCF) Independent Evaluation Unit, and works to make sure systems and mechanisms are having the right impact. She said she was alone when she started work as head of evaluation unit at the GCF in 2017. Today there is a team of 27 that works to create and foster trust between climate change solution partners. Early on, one of her reviews (co-authored with others) found over 220 high-quality studies that examine if land use change policy is effective or not. The review found that academic studies on the issue didn’t give impact analysis of these policies on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is those types of omissions that can contribute to delaying progressive solutions, Puri says, and that’s where…This article was originally published on Mongabay

