The commons, community and conservation: Q&A with anthropologist Leticia Merino

Leticia Merino graduated from college with a degree in social psychology. But her plans to continue her studies in that field were thrown into doubt after she encountered a community in Mexico's Michoacán state fighting to keep its land. Merino returned to the city and studied the dynamics of auto unions; but she wasn't hooked. She went to India to study, and that's when environmental issues began to crop up among her academic interests. She returned to Mexico and, in the state of Quintana Roo, learned how Mayan communities ground their traditions in land management. It was here that she finally found the field of study that captivated her. Today, Merino has worked for more than three decades with forest communities, in particular those living in Quintana Roo and in the Sierra Juárez mountains in the state of Oaxaca. She says that if we want the tools to confront the environmental crisis, we need to learn more about "the commons" and how these communities organize to sustainably manage their forests. Merino is the founder of the Mexican Civil Council for Sustainable Forestry (CCMSS by its Spanish acronym), an organization that in 2013 won second place in the Land for Life Award by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. She is also the coordinator of the University Seminar on Society, Environment and Institutions at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Merino spoke with Mongabay Latam about the enormous challenges for forest conservation in Mexico and the environmental crisis we

