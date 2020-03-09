Conservationists cautiously optimistic after Bolivian government changes hands

Late last year, historic wildfires raged through Bolivia, holding the country hostage for two months between July and September and burning more than 5 million hectares (50,000 sq km or 19,300 sq mi). The Beni and Santa Cruz departments, which contain mostly Chaco dry forest and savannah, were hit particularly hard. “It has been a very dark year for Bolivia,” says Miguel Ángel Crespo, director of Productividad Biosfera Medio Ambiente (PROBIOMA). The fire season wasn’t the only crisis Bolivia experienced during this time. Alleged irregularities during the country’s national election and disputed results catalyzed massive protests that ultimately led to the resignation of president Evo Morales. The forest fires in Bolivia burned more than 5 million hectares. Photo courtesy of the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). The forest fires in Bolivia raged for two months. Photo by Gastón Brito. Crespo said government inaction surrounding the fires contributed to Morales’ ousting. “Evo Morales and his government failed to declare this a national disaster,” he told Mongabay. It wasn’t until late August, after an estimated 1 million hectares had already been lost, that the Morales government ordered planes be used to tackle the fires. In the end, 5.3 million hectares of forest were lost – 3.9 million in Santa Cruz and 1.2 million in Beni – according to a report by the Friends of Nature Foundation. The Bolivian government hired a Supertanker plane in August to help put out the fires. Photo courtesy of ABI. “At least 40 million trees…This article was originally published on Mongabay

