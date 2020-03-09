Danish climate goal comes with manageable price but high carbon tax: council

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The price tag of reaching Denmark’s climate target of a 70% reduction in greenhouse gasses by 2030 compared with 1990 is “manageable,” but a significantly higher carbon tax would be the main tool, said the government’s independent adviser on Monday.

The cost of reaching the target, one of the world’s most ambitious, would be 15 billion to 20 billion Danish crowns ($5.35 billion) annually in 2030, which is less than 1% of GDP, said the Danish Council on Climate Change on Monday.

“We can make the green transition happen without it costing a whole lot or affecting our welfare to a significant degree,” said Peter Mollgaard, chair of the council, which provides recommendations to the government.

Denmark, the cradle of wind power, is broadly seen as a pioneer country with regards to climate change, and many of its peers are closely following what the small Nordic state is doing to achieve its targets.

The most important tool would be an increase in carbon taxes, he said, and recommended an increase to 1,500 crowns per tonne carbon dioxide equivalent up from just 170 crowns today.

However, such a tax is unpopular among businesses, which fear it will hurt their competitive position and move emissions to countries with lower or no taxes.

“The climate council’s proposal is so far-reaching that we’re just going to move CO2 emissions abroad and get lower growth and fewer jobs,” said the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) in response to the proposal.

The council recommended that companies severely hit by the higher tax that do not have the possibility to reduce emissions would be compensated, but DI said it was highly uncertain whether such a scheme could be implemented.

Danish lawmakers have already agreed on a 70% reduction target, but details on how exactly this will be achieved are still to be negotiated and passed by parliament. It is still uncertain whether higher carbon taxes will be part of the plan.

The climate minister was not immediately available for a comment.

So far Denmark has reduced emissions by 38% compared with 1990 and is on track, with currently passed legislation, to achieve a 45% reduction by 2030, according to the council.