Drones in the canopy: Project aims to save the Amazon with technology

A blueprint of the cupuaçu-cocoa creative laboratory, the mobile unit that will bring artificial intelligence, digital sensors, 3D printing and drones to riverbank communities in the state of Pará. Image courtesy of the Amazonia 4.0 project. Land use in the Brazilian Amazon has always been split between the legal preservation of large tracts of forest to conserve biodiversity, on the one hand, and the intensive exploitation of natural resources on the other, including activities like logging, mining, agriculture, and cattle ranching. Brazilian scientists in search of a new model for the region have come up with the Amazonia Third Way, which unites science, advanced technology, innovation and strategic planning to generate a “bioeconomy” for standing forest. It is based on products with aggregated value and socioeconomic growth for local populations. “Producing consumer goods with aggregated value in inland regions of Amazonia means we must break paradigms,” said Ismael Nobre, one of the creators of Amazonia Third Way. He holds a Ph.D. in human dimensions of natural resources from Colorado State University, and emphasizes the need for a change in perception on how the forest should be managed. The Amazon, he said, can no longer be seen as territory for exploiting commodities, but rather as one of richness and biodiversity that are made more valuable through the use of technology. But how can Industry 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, blockchain and the internet of things be applied to a rainforest? “When we think about Amazonia, we shouldn’t just…This article was originally published on Mongabay

