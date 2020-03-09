Indonesian indigenous land defenders jailed in fight with pulpwood giant

MEDAN, Indonesia — Activists have deplored the recent jailing of two indigenous community members in Sumatra in a land conflict involving an affiliate of pulp and paper giant Royal Golden Eagle. The Simalungun District Court, in North Sumatra province, handed down nine-month sentences to Jonny Ambarita and Thomson Ambarita, who are elders from the Sihaporas community, for assaulting an employee of PT Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL), an RGE affiliate company. The Sihaporas community and PT TPL have been embroiled in a dispute for decades over land to which both lay claim. As in most such cases in Indonesia, the authorities have sided with corporate interests and pursued criminal charges against the community, said Agustin Simamora, head of the advocacy at the provincial chapter of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN). “The judges ignored all the facts in this case. This [ruling] is very regrettable,” he said. Thomson Ambarita, left, and Jonny Ambarita, with a sign that bears PT Toba Pulp Lestari’s initials but reads, in Indonesian, “Masters of Environmental Destruction.” Image courtesy of AMAN. The sentences, handed down Feb. 13, cap a trial sparked by an incident last September in which the company, or people claiming to represent it, appeared to be the side escalating the legal wrangling into a violent conflict. On the morning of Sept. 16, 2019, according to the community members, a group of men claiming to be PT TPL employees arrived in their village and demanded that they cease their farming activity and leave…This article was originally published on Mongabay

