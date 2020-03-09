Oil and gas project threatens Brazil’s last great block of Amazon forest (commentary)

The preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Brazil’s gigantic “Solimões Sedimentary Area” oil and gas project is open for public comment until 19 March (available here). “Solimões” is the Brazilian name for the upper Amazon River; that is, the Amazon River upstream from its confluence with the Rio Negro at Manaus. The oil and gas project as envisioned would allow the drilling of thousands of wells in a series of “blocks” spread over 470,976 square kilometers (181,844 square miles), an area that encompasses approximately one third of Brazil’s Alaska-sized Amazonas state (Figure 1). Of course, there are a number of risks. Figure 1. Map of drilling blocks (EIA, p. 56). The purple areas have wells currently in production. The thin green lines represent the locations for future drilling. The project’s “strategic area of influence,” outlined in red, is larger than the US state of California. One risk is from oil spills, a type of event that has occurred with some frequency in the Amazon areas of Peru and Ecuador, where petroleum extraction is taking place on a larger scale than it currently is in the Brazilian Amazon. The risk of spills is inherent to these operations, and the impacts on biodiversity are serious. Another risk is impact on isolated indigenous peoples. The first blocks made available to oil and gas firms in February 2020 excluded those blocks that might contain isolated indigenous peoples, which displeased the companies. The areas occupied by uncontacted indigenous peoples have been subject to a wave…This article was originally published on Mongabay

