Some lions adapted to hunting in water, and that’s important for conservationists to understand (commentary)

The lion. The king of the jungle. It's certainly one of Africa's (if not the world's) most iconic animals. It is on the 'must see' list of just about every person that heads to East or southern Africa for safari, and stars in an array of nature documentaries, films, and books. Nestlé even named a chocolate bar after the animal. Despite this, and possibly because of their ubiquity in our media, most people would be surprised if you told them that lions are really not doing very well. Their numbers have declined from an estimate of over 1,000,000 in the nineteenth century to about 30,000 individuals today. The biggest cause of the decline in lion numbers is simply a loss of space for them to live. As humans make increasing technological advancements to accommodate the needs of our exploding population, we encroach on the remaining areas of wilderness, dividing and splitting the parcels of habitat into smaller and less-connected refugia. The remaining fragments contain limited resources and are unable to support as many individuals. In addition, the remaining small and isolated populations risk inbreeding because closely related individuals are no longer able to disperse and end up mating together, exerting yet more pressure on vulnerable populations. Photo © Simon Dures 2012. Given the irrefutable damage that humans are having on the environment, it is very easy to assume that all population fragmentation is caused by humans. As conservation practitioners, this is something that we aim to address by reconnecting populations…

