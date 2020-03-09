Space radar movies track motion on Earth's surface

From BBC

Satellite operator Iceye is now making videos that can show the Earth’s surface through cloud and at night.

The short, 20-second movies are an extension of the standard still radar images it already produces.

In the examples released by the Finnish company on Monday, planes are seen taxiing across Britain’s Heathrow airport and heavy plant vehicles are observed working in a Utah mine.

The videos are said to be a first for a commercial space operator.

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology is already appreciated for its ability to “see” the ground irrespective of the weather or lighting conditions. Retrieving motion in a scene literally now gives Iceye’s products another dimension, says CEO Rafal Modrzewski.

“This is a powerful new capability. The video that’s my personal favourite is the mine. You can see all the moving trucks and excavators, and all that activity going on in the mine that you would miss from a single frame,” he told BBC News.

To make the videos, Iceye commands its satellites to stare at a location for 20-25 seconds as they fly overhead.

Software then processes out individual sections of the data into multiple separate frames, rather than only one. Run together, they make a movie.

The demonstration videos are cropped to show quite small areas, but the full 1m-resolution scenes will cover several tens of square km.

“Being able to index moving objects and make activity maps is right now the most powerful use of these videos and their individual frames. But our analytics team is very excited to see how we can use the fact that different frames come from slightly different angles. The spread isn’t huge, but it might give you additional information.”

Dr Ralph Cordey, an Earth observation expert from aerospace giant Airbus, commented that he’d not seen