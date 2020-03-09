The million-dollar trade in trafficked rosewood trees

From BBC

The Rosewood tree is one of the most trafficked species on earth.

When it’s cut it bleeds a blood red sap.

Having exhausted stocks elsewhere, Chinese traders have turned to West Africa.

BBC Africa Eye are in Senegal where it is illegal to fell or export a Rosewood tree. And yet, we can reveal they are been logged and smuggled at an alarming rate.

From the forests of Casamance, through the port of neighbouring Gambia and all the way onto China.

For a year BBC Africa Eye with Umaru Fofana has been investigating the million-dollar trade in trafficked rosewood.