Why plastic is a deadly attraction for sea turtles

From BBC

Scientists have new evidence to explain why plastic is dangerous to sea turtles: the animals mistake the scent of plastic for food.

Thus, a plastic bag floating in the sea not only looks like a jellyfish snack, but it gives off a similar odour.

This “olfactory trap” might help explain why sea turtles are prone to eating and getting entangled in plastic, say US researchers.

Plastic debris is rapidly accumulating in the oceans.

The likes of plastics bags, netting and bottles pose a threat to hundreds of marine species, including endangered turtles, birds and whales.

Odours given off by floating or submerged plastics were an “olfactory trap” for sea turtles, said Dr Joseph Pfaller of the University of Florida, Gainesville.

“Plastics that have spent time in the ocean develop smells that turtles are attracted to and this is an evolutionary adaptation for finding food, but it has now become a problem for turtles because they’re attracted to the smells from the plastics,” he said.

Garbage patches

Once plastic has been released into the ocean, microbes, algae, plants and tiny animals start to colonise it and make it their home. This creates food-like odours, which have been shown to be a magnet for fish and possibly sea birds. The new research suggests sea turtles are attracted to plastic for the same reason.

Marine predators like sea turtles, whales and sea birds forage over a vast area to find food and it makes sense that they would use chemicals in the air or water to do so, said Dr Pfaller.

“It’s not just a visual thing – they’re being attracted from probably long distances away to these garbage patches out in the open ocean.”

The danger of items like straws and plastic bags to sea turtles is well known. A video of a plastic straw stuck up a turtle’s nose